Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Contrasting side by side

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 13.65 N/A 1.39 11.54 FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 5.17 N/A 2.04 2.81

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and FS KKR Capital Corp. FS KKR Capital Corp. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than FS KKR Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and FS KKR Capital Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 FS KKR Capital Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively FS KKR Capital Corp. has a consensus price target of $6.5, with potential upside of 10.36%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and FS KKR Capital Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.8% and 29.87%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.33% of FS KKR Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.25% 1.91% 3.63% 12.76% 11.03% 19.23% FS KKR Capital Corp. -3.86% -4.5% -9.05% -9.34% -28.23% 10.62%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund was more bullish than FS KKR Capital Corp.

Summary

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund beats FS KKR Capital Corp. on 6 of the 8 factors.