Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Comparing side by side

Both Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.99 N/A 1.39 11.54 Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 12 16.46 N/A 0.99 13.01

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.8% of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has 94.89% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.25% 1.91% 3.63% 12.76% 11.03% 19.23% Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.47% 3.68% 5.52% 11.2% 12.17% 15.72%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.

Summary

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund beats on 5 of the 7 factors Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.