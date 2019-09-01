Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Comparison side by side

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 13.99 N/A 1.39 11.54 Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 140 3.30 N/A 14.34 9.83

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.8% of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 57.3% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.31% are Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.25% 1.91% 3.63% 12.76% 11.03% 19.23% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 1.65% 1.03% -0.95% -9.72% -22.55% -5.69%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund had bullish trend while Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund on 6 of the 9 factors.