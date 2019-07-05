Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.39 N/A -0.13 0.00 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 37 5.72 N/A 1.20 34.06

Demonstrates Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s consensus price target is $45, while its potential upside is 12.30%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.8% of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 63.9% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund -0.32% 1.84% 7.94% 14.57% 7.27% 15.42% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 3.65% 8.11% 14.88% 14.79% 10.81% 23.67%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Summary

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.