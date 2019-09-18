Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 13.49 N/A 1.39 11.54 AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.8% of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund shares and 0% of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.25% 1.91% 3.63% 12.76% 11.03% 19.23% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% 0% 0% 5.11% 0.98% 16.04%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund was more bullish than AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund beats AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.