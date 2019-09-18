Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|16
|13.49
|N/A
|1.39
|11.54
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 11.8% of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund shares and 0% of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.25%
|1.91%
|3.63%
|12.76%
|11.03%
|19.23%
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|-0.43%
|0%
|0%
|5.11%
|0.98%
|16.04%
For the past year Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund was more bullish than AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.
Summary
Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund beats AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.