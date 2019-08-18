Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NHA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI)

We are contrasting Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio
Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00
Puyi Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Puyi Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%
Puyi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Puyi Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.63% and 0% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD)
Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.19% 0.29% 1.18% 2.61% 2.67% 4.15%
Puyi Inc. 1.88% -6.74% 94.17% 0% 0% 91.18%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund was less bullish than Puyi Inc.

