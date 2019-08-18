Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NHA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI)

We are contrasting Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Puyi Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Puyi Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Puyi Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Puyi Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.63% and 0% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.19%
|0.29%
|1.18%
|2.61%
|2.67%
|4.15%
|Puyi Inc.
|1.88%
|-6.74%
|94.17%
|0%
|0%
|91.18%
For the past year Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund was less bullish than Puyi Inc.
