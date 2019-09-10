Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NHA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN)

We will be comparing the differences between Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.63% and 0%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.19%
|0.29%
|1.18%
|2.61%
|2.67%
|4.15%
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|3%
|-0.21%
|-20.4%
|-21.05%
|-12.99%
|-16.26%
For the past year Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund has 4.15% stronger performance while Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -16.26% weaker performance.
Summary
Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation on 2 of the 2 factors.
