Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NHA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV)

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.63% and 0%. Insiders Competitively, held 3.02% of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.19% 0.29% 1.18% 2.61% 2.67% 4.15% Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.89% 3.38% 4.56% 9.72% 6.07% 14.06%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund beats Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund on 2 of the 2 factors.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes. It seeks to invest in investment grade securities with an average maturity of around 23.00 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3 was formed on July 27, 2009 and is domiciled in the United States.