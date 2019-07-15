Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NHA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

We will be contrasting the differences between Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Noah Holdings Limited 47 0.00 N/A 1.93 24.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Noah Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 15.1% 11.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Noah Holdings Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Noah Holdings Limited’s consensus price target is $52, while its potential upside is 62.45%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Noah Holdings Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.63% and 76.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 84.6% of Noah Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund -0.73% -1.03% 0.31% 1.38% 0% 2.35% Noah Holdings Limited -5.65% -8.08% -5.67% 7.01% -23.37% 7.16%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund has weaker performance than Noah Holdings Limited

Summary

Noah Holdings Limited beats on 8 of the 8 factors Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.