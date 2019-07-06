Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NHA) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.97 N/A 0.36 23.57

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 23.63% and 41.78% respectively. Comparatively, Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has 19.27% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund -0.73% -1.03% 0.31% 1.38% 0% 2.35% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation -1.28% 1.81% -0.82% 0.95% 0% 9.16%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund has weaker performance than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation

Summary

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation beats Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.