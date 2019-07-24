Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NHA) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|12
|15.53
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 23.63% and 21.27% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|-0.73%
|-1.03%
|0.31%
|1.38%
|0%
|2.35%
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|1.5%
|2.43%
|7.58%
|12.85%
|6.92%
|11.42%
For the past year Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund has weaker performance than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
Summary
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.