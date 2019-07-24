Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NHA) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.53 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 23.63% and 21.27% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund -0.73% -1.03% 0.31% 1.38% 0% 2.35% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.5% 2.43% 7.58% 12.85% 6.92% 11.42%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund has weaker performance than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Summary

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.