Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NHA) and Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Contrasting side by side

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) and Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Encore Capital Group Inc. 33 0.78 N/A 4.76 7.56

Demonstrates Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Encore Capital Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Encore Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.63% and 0% respectively. Comparatively, Encore Capital Group Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.19% 0.29% 1.18% 2.61% 2.67% 4.15% Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.7% 5.92% 30.93% 22.38% -1.02% 53.11%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund has weaker performance than Encore Capital Group Inc.

Summary

Encore Capital Group Inc. beats Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund on 7 of the 7 factors.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.