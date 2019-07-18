Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 27.56%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0% 0.85% 1.42% 3.34% -0.42% 3.94% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.39% 1.19% 4.3% 0% 0% 3.65%

For the past year Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has stronger performance than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.