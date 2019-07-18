Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 27.56%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0%
|0.85%
|1.42%
|3.34%
|-0.42%
|3.94%
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.39%
|1.19%
|4.3%
|0%
|0%
|3.65%
For the past year Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has stronger performance than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
