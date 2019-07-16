Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO)

Both Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.27
|N/A
|1.33
|19.26
In table 1 we can see Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 0.01% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0%
|0.85%
|1.42%
|3.34%
|-0.42%
|3.94%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0%
|0.58%
|0.9%
|1.09%
|0.86%
|1.81%
For the past year Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Summary
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.
