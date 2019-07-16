Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO)

Both Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.27 N/A 1.33 19.26

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 0.01% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0% 0.85% 1.42% 3.34% -0.42% 3.94% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0% 0.58% 0.9% 1.09% 0.86% 1.81%

For the past year Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Summary

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.