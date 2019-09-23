Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|7
|14.74
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|12
|15.63
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund shares and 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0%
|0.54%
|4.08%
|6.78%
|5.9%
|8.03%
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.89%
|1.22%
|3.93%
|10.88%
|10.59%
|13.52%
For the past year Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund was less bullish than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.
