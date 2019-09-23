Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 7 14.74 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.63 N/A -0.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund shares and 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0% 0.54% 4.08% 6.78% 5.9% 8.03% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.89% 1.22% 3.93% 10.88% 10.59% 13.52%

For the past year Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund was less bullish than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.