Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM)’s Financial Results Comparing With GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.55 N/A 3.83 5.31

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and GAMCO Investors Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and GAMCO Investors Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 78.3%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.3% of GAMCO Investors Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0% 0.54% 4.08% 6.78% 5.9% 8.03% GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.5% 4% -4.29% 5.07% -17.38% 20.19%

For the past year Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has weaker performance than GAMCO Investors Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors GAMCO Investors Inc. beats Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.