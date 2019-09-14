Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|7
|15.11
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|10
|21.18
|N/A
|1.59
|5.62
Demonstrates Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 4.77% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0%
|0.54%
|4.08%
|6.78%
|5.9%
|8.03%
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|0.09%
|-3.15%
|-24.09%
|-32.53%
|-29.84%
|-20.36%
For the past year Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has 8.03% stronger performance while Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. has -20.36% weaker performance.
Summary
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.
