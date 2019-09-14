Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 7 15.11 N/A 0.00 0.00 Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 10 21.18 N/A 1.59 5.62

Demonstrates Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 4.77% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0% 0.54% 4.08% 6.78% 5.9% 8.03% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.09% -3.15% -24.09% -32.53% -29.84% -20.36%

For the past year Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has 8.03% stronger performance while Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. has -20.36% weaker performance.

Summary

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.