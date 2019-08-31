Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 140 3.30 N/A 14.34 9.83

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 57.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.31% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0% 0.54% 4.08% 6.78% 5.9% 8.03% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 1.65% 1.03% -0.95% -9.72% -22.55% -5.69%

For the past year Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has 8.03% stronger performance while Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has -5.69% weaker performance.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.