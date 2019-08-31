Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|140
|3.30
|N/A
|14.34
|9.83
In table 1 we can see Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|0.00%
|24.5%
|16%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 57.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.31% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0%
|0.54%
|4.08%
|6.78%
|5.9%
|8.03%
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|1.65%
|1.03%
|-0.95%
|-9.72%
|-22.55%
|-5.69%
For the past year Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has 8.03% stronger performance while Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has -5.69% weaker performance.
Summary
Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.
