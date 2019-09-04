Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:VMM)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:VMM) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 16.92 N/A 0.65 20.03

Demonstrates Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund shares and 21.9% of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0% 0.54% 4.08% 6.78% 5.9% 8.03% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.77% 1.95% 1.58% 7.55% 6.42% 10.46%

For the past year Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. beats Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.