Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:VMM)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:VMM) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
|13
|16.92
|N/A
|0.65
|20.03
Demonstrates Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund shares and 21.9% of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0%
|0.54%
|4.08%
|6.78%
|5.9%
|8.03%
|Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
|0.77%
|1.95%
|1.58%
|7.55%
|6.42%
|10.46%
For the past year Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. beats Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.