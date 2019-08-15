Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)

This is a contrast between Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Ares Management Corporation 25 4.52 N/A 0.27 108.33

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Ares Management Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Ares Management Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Ares Management Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Ares Management Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Ares Management Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $30.25 consensus price target and a 11.17% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund shares and 66.9% of Ares Management Corporation shares. Competitively, Ares Management Corporation has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0% 0.54% 4.08% 6.78% 5.9% 8.03% Ares Management Corporation 0.72% 9.06% 18.42% 40.76% 39.62% 64.51%

For the past year Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Ares Management Corporation.

Summary

Ares Management Corporation beats on 6 of the 6 factors Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.