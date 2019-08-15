Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)

This is a contrast between Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Ares Management Corporation
|25
|4.52
|N/A
|0.27
|108.33
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Ares Management Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Ares Management Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ares Management Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Ares Management Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Ares Management Corporation
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
Ares Management Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $30.25 consensus price target and a 11.17% potential upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund shares and 66.9% of Ares Management Corporation shares. Competitively, Ares Management Corporation has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0%
|0.54%
|4.08%
|6.78%
|5.9%
|8.03%
|Ares Management Corporation
|0.72%
|9.06%
|18.42%
|40.76%
|39.62%
|64.51%
For the past year Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Ares Management Corporation.
Summary
Ares Management Corporation beats on 6 of the 6 factors Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.
