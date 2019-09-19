Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) At $7.31 Forms Top; L & S Advisors Has Raised Its Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Stake

L & S Advisors Inc increased Air Products & Chemicals (APD) stake by 393.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. L & S Advisors Inc acquired 26,178 shares as Air Products & Chemicals (APD)’s stock rose 12.92%. The L & S Advisors Inc holds 32,825 shares with $7.43 million value, up from 6,647 last quarter. Air Products & Chemicals now has $49.14B valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $222.99. About 121,442 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019

Among 5 analysts covering Air Products \u0026 Chemicals (NYSE:APD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals has $25200 highest and $18200 lowest target. $226.50’s average target is 1.57% above currents $222.99 stock price. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals had 13 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, August 12 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 12. The stock of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 12 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was downgraded on Thursday, August 1 by HSBC. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17.

L & S Advisors Inc decreased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 16,776 shares to 62,138 valued at $12.30 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) stake by 7,820 shares and now owns 45,605 shares. Tcw Emerging Mkts Debt was reduced too.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Air Products’ CFO Scott Crocco to Speak at Credit Suisse 32nd Annual Basic Materials Conference on September 10 – PRNewswire” on September 03, 2019, also Tucson.com with their article: “Versum Materials Announces CFIUS Clearance of Merger with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany – Arizona Daily Star” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Air Products (APD) Reports New Syngas Project with Debang Group in Jiangsu Province, China – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.