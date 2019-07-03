Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) Comparing side by side

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 36.75%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0% 0.85% 1.42% 3.34% -0.42% 3.94% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 -0.27% 0.2% -0.31% -1.78% 1.62% 1.4%

For the past year Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.