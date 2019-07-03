Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) Comparing side by side

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 36.75%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0%
|0.85%
|1.42%
|3.34%
|-0.42%
|3.94%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|-0.27%
|0.2%
|-0.31%
|-1.78%
|1.62%
|1.4%
For the past year Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.
