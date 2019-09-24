Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 7 14.85 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 26.28% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0% 0.54% 4.08% 6.78% 5.9% 8.03% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.3% 1.88% 4.08% 6.54% 7.55% 9.55%

For the past year Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund was less bullish than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund beats Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund on 2 of the 3 factors.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes, and seeks to maintain a portfolio with an intermediate effective duration of between 3 and 10 years, including the effects of leverage. The fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade i.e. Baa/BBB or at the time of investment. It employs fundamental analysis, with focus on bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and a composite index comprising 50% of S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and 50% of the S&P Municipal Bond High Yield Index. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund was founded on February 7,2012 and is domiciled in the United States.