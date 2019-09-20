Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|7
|14.71
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund shares and 17.66% of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0%
|0.54%
|4.08%
|6.78%
|5.9%
|8.03%
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|1.1%
|1.92%
|1.31%
|-0.49%
|2.13%
|1.51%
For the past year Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund beats Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.
