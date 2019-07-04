Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Comparing side by side

Both Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Noah Holdings Limited 47 0.00 N/A 1.93 24.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Noah Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Noah Holdings Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 15.1% 11.2%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Noah Holdings Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Noah Holdings Limited’s consensus target price is $52, while its potential upside is 15.89%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.4% of Noah Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Noah Holdings Limited has 84.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0% 0.85% 1.42% 3.34% -0.42% 3.94% Noah Holdings Limited -5.65% -8.08% -5.67% 7.01% -23.37% 7.16%

For the past year Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has weaker performance than Noah Holdings Limited

Summary

Noah Holdings Limited beats on 8 of the 8 factors Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.