Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Insight Select Income Fund 19 19.58 N/A -0.08 0.00

Demonstrates Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Insight Select Income Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Insight Select Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Insight Select Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Insight Select Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 42.51% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0% 0.85% 1.42% 3.34% -0.42% 3.94% Insight Select Income Fund -2.21% 1.34% 2.87% 6.62% 2.32% 9.07%

For the past year Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has weaker performance than Insight Select Income Fund

Summary

Insight Select Income Fund beats Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund on 3 of the 4 factors.