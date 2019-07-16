Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Insight Select Income Fund
|19
|19.58
|N/A
|-0.08
|0.00
Demonstrates Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Insight Select Income Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Insight Select Income Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Insight Select Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Insight Select Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 42.51% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0%
|0.85%
|1.42%
|3.34%
|-0.42%
|3.94%
|Insight Select Income Fund
|-2.21%
|1.34%
|2.87%
|6.62%
|2.32%
|9.07%
For the past year Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has weaker performance than Insight Select Income Fund
Summary
Insight Select Income Fund beats Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund on 3 of the 4 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.