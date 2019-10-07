Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) Comparison side by side

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 0.00 N/A 2.49 10.48

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Gladstone Investment Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Gladstone Investment Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 1.87%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0% 0.54% 4.08% 6.78% 5.9% 8.03% Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.16% 0.46% 0.81% 3.61% 0% 9.3%

For the past year Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Summary

Gladstone Investment Corporation beats on 4 of the 4 factors Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.