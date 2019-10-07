Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) Comparison side by side

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|26
|0.00
|N/A
|2.49
|10.48
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Gladstone Investment Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Gladstone Investment Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Gladstone Investment Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 1.87%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0%
|0.54%
|4.08%
|6.78%
|5.9%
|8.03%
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|-0.16%
|0.46%
|0.81%
|3.61%
|0%
|9.3%
For the past year Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Gladstone Investment Corporation.
Summary
Gladstone Investment Corporation beats on 4 of the 4 factors Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.
