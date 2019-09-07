Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) Comparing side by side

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
|12
|16.12
|N/A
|0.61
|19.84
In table 1 we can see Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund shares and 29.86% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0%
|0.54%
|4.08%
|6.78%
|5.9%
|8.03%
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
|-0.16%
|1.59%
|1.42%
|7.9%
|8.67%
|10.55%
For the past year Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund.
Summary
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund beats Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.