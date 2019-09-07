Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) Comparing side by side

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 12 16.12 N/A 0.61 19.84

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund shares and 29.86% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0% 0.54% 4.08% 6.78% 5.9% 8.03% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund -0.16% 1.59% 1.42% 7.9% 8.67% 10.55%

For the past year Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund.

Summary

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund beats Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.