Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM) Comparing side by side

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 7 15.11 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 13 18.48 N/A 0.62 20.78

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 42.65%. Comparatively, Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has 1.36% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0% 0.54% 4.08% 6.78% 5.9% 8.03% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.03% 3.23% 2.4% 10.17% 8.77% 13.2%

For the past year Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has weaker performance than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund beats Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.