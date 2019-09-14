Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM) Comparing side by side

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|7
|15.11
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|13
|18.48
|N/A
|0.62
|20.78
Table 1 highlights Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 42.65%. Comparatively, Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has 1.36% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0%
|0.54%
|4.08%
|6.78%
|5.9%
|8.03%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|1.03%
|3.23%
|2.4%
|10.17%
|8.77%
|13.2%
For the past year Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has weaker performance than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund beats Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.
