Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Athene Holding Ltd. 42 0.61 N/A 7.59 5.39

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Athene Holding Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Athene Holding Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2%

Analyst Ratings

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Athene Holding Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Athene Holding Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Athene Holding Ltd.’s average price target is $52.5, while its potential upside is 25.69%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.1% of Athene Holding Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Athene Holding Ltd. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0% 0.54% 4.08% 6.78% 5.9% 8.03% Athene Holding Ltd. -4.2% -6.78% -8.81% -4.62% -9.9% 2.59%

For the past year Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund was more bullish than Athene Holding Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Athene Holding Ltd. beats Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.