Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL)

This is a contrast between Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Scully Royalty Ltd.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|6.81
|2.04
Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Scully Royalty Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Scully Royalty Ltd.
|0.00%
|38.7%
|29%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 35.63% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 10.5% of Scully Royalty Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Scully Royalty Ltd. has 20.9% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.13%
|-0.22%
|-0.43%
|2.43%
|-0.25%
|3.58%
|Scully Royalty Ltd.
|-10.58%
|5.4%
|6.62%
|106.25%
|110.96%
|166.54%
For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has weaker performance than Scully Royalty Ltd.
Summary
Scully Royalty Ltd. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.
