Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL)

This is a contrast between Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Scully Royalty Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A 6.81 2.04

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Scully Royalty Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Scully Royalty Ltd. 0.00% 38.7% 29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.63% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 10.5% of Scully Royalty Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Scully Royalty Ltd. has 20.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.13% -0.22% -0.43% 2.43% -0.25% 3.58% Scully Royalty Ltd. -10.58% 5.4% 6.62% 106.25% 110.96% 166.54%

For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has weaker performance than Scully Royalty Ltd.

Summary

Scully Royalty Ltd. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.