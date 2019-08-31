Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)

Both Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|14
|22.87
|N/A
|0.75
|19.49
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.63% and 16.26%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.13%
|-0.22%
|-0.43%
|2.43%
|-0.25%
|3.58%
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|2.02%
|-1.15%
|3.29%
|9.1%
|7.18%
|11.49%
For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has weaker performance than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.