Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)

Both Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.87 N/A 0.75 19.49

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.63% and 16.26%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.13% -0.22% -0.43% 2.43% -0.25% 3.58% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49%

For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has weaker performance than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.