Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 35.63% and 17.66% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund -0.86% -0.17% 0.48% -1.38% 0.82% 3.67% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund -0.55% -0.14% -1.15% 0.66% 1.17% -0.05%

For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has 3.67% stronger performance while Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund has -0.05% weaker performance.

Summary

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund beats Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund on 2 of the 2 factors.