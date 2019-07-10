Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 35.63% and 17.66% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|-0.86%
|-0.17%
|0.48%
|-1.38%
|0.82%
|3.67%
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|-0.55%
|-0.14%
|-1.15%
|0.66%
|1.17%
|-0.05%
For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has 3.67% stronger performance while Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund has -0.05% weaker performance.
Summary
Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund beats Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund on 2 of the 2 factors.
