Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI)

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Insight Select Income Fund
|19
|19.72
|N/A
|0.82
|24.29
Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Insight Select Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Insight Select Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Insight Select Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.63% and 42.51%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.13%
|-0.22%
|-0.43%
|2.43%
|-0.25%
|3.58%
|Insight Select Income Fund
|0.15%
|-0.25%
|5.17%
|9.84%
|10.33%
|15.2%
For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has weaker performance than Insight Select Income Fund
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Insight Select Income Fund beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.
