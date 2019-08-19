Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI)

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Insight Select Income Fund 19 19.72 N/A 0.82 24.29

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Insight Select Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Insight Select Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Insight Select Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.63% and 42.51%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.13% -0.22% -0.43% 2.43% -0.25% 3.58% Insight Select Income Fund 0.15% -0.25% 5.17% 9.84% 10.33% 15.2%

For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has weaker performance than Insight Select Income Fund

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Insight Select Income Fund beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.