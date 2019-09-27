Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) and Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Encore Capital Group Inc. 36 0.46 27.71M 4.76 7.56

Demonstrates Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Encore Capital Group Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Encore Capital Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Encore Capital Group Inc. 77,837,078.65% 18.5% 3.1%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Encore Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.63% and 0% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.2% of Encore Capital Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.13% -0.22% -0.43% 2.43% -0.25% 3.58% Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.7% 5.92% 30.93% 22.38% -1.02% 53.11%

For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Encore Capital Group Inc.

Summary

Encore Capital Group Inc. beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund on 9 of the 9 factors.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.