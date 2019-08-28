Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|41
|10.29
|N/A
|1.79
|26.86
Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and The Blackstone Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|0.00%
|22.9%
|5.2%
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and The Blackstone Group Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
Competitively the average target price of The Blackstone Group Inc. is $51.67, which is potential 3.98% upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 35.63% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 49.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.13%
|-0.22%
|-0.43%
|2.43%
|-0.25%
|3.58%
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|-2.56%
|3.01%
|20.4%
|44.78%
|37.24%
|60.95%
For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has weaker performance than The Blackstone Group Inc.
Summary
The Blackstone Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.
