Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The Blackstone Group Inc. 41 10.29 N/A 1.79 26.86

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and The Blackstone Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% The Blackstone Group Inc. 0.00% 22.9% 5.2%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and The Blackstone Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the average target price of The Blackstone Group Inc. is $51.67, which is potential 3.98% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.63% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 49.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.13% -0.22% -0.43% 2.43% -0.25% 3.58% The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95%

For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has weaker performance than The Blackstone Group Inc.

Summary

The Blackstone Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.