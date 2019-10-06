Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) Comparison side by side

Since Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.63% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.56% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.13% -0.22% -0.43% 2.43% -0.25% 3.58% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. -1.46% -0.59% 1.71% 0% 0% 2.74%

For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp.