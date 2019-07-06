Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS) and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Comparing side by side

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 100 4.81 N/A 7.69 13.53

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.00% 29.6% 22.7%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 1 4 2 2.29

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $100.75 consensus price target and a -8.76% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.63% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund shares and 72.7% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.1% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund -0.86% -0.17% 0.48% -1.38% 0.82% 3.67% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.94% -0.94% 5.94% 5.56% -11.91% 12.61%

For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund was less bullish than T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund on 8 of the 8 factors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.