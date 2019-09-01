Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS) and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 PJT Partners Inc. 41 2.58 N/A 0.96 43.83

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and PJT Partners Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and PJT Partners Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and PJT Partners Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, PJT Partners Inc.’s potential upside is 0.94% and its consensus price target is $42.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.63% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 58.8% of PJT Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.6% of PJT Partners Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.13% -0.22% -0.43% 2.43% -0.25% 3.58% PJT Partners Inc. 13.61% 1.79% -1.93% -3.79% -23.44% 8.77%

For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than PJT Partners Inc.

Summary

PJT Partners Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.