Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Asset Management company, Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
35.63% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.01% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 9.03% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
On first table we have Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|68.41%
|23.56%
|9.07%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|N/A
|23
|0.00
|Industry Average
|62.83M
|91.85M
|45.56
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.25
|2.19
|1.77
|2.48
As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 130.93%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|-0.86%
|-0.17%
|0.48%
|-1.38%
|0.82%
|3.67%
|Industry Average
|2.03%
|3.58%
|7.11%
|11.51%
|8.79%
|15.48%
For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund was less bullish than its rivals.
Dividends
Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.
