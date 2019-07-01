Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Asset Management company, Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.63% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.01% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 9.03% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund N/A 23 0.00 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.25 2.19 1.77 2.48

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 130.93%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund -0.86% -0.17% 0.48% -1.38% 0.82% 3.67% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund was less bullish than its rivals.

Dividends

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.