Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Contrasting side by side

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|6
|5.05
|N/A
|2.04
|2.81
In table 1 we can see Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and FS KKR Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is given Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and FS KKR Capital Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, FS KKR Capital Corp.’s potential upside is 13.24% and its average target price is $6.5.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and FS KKR Capital Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.63% and 29.87%. Comparatively, 0.33% are FS KKR Capital Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.13%
|-0.22%
|-0.43%
|2.43%
|-0.25%
|3.58%
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|-3.86%
|-4.5%
|-9.05%
|-9.34%
|-28.23%
|10.62%
For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has weaker performance than FS KKR Capital Corp.
Summary
FS KKR Capital Corp. beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund on 5 of the 6 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.