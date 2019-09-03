Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Contrasting side by side

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 5.05 N/A 2.04 2.81

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and FS KKR Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and FS KKR Capital Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 FS KKR Capital Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, FS KKR Capital Corp.’s potential upside is 13.24% and its average target price is $6.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and FS KKR Capital Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.63% and 29.87%. Comparatively, 0.33% are FS KKR Capital Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.13% -0.22% -0.43% 2.43% -0.25% 3.58% FS KKR Capital Corp. -3.86% -4.5% -9.05% -9.34% -28.23% 10.62%

For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has weaker performance than FS KKR Capital Corp.

Summary

FS KKR Capital Corp. beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund on 5 of the 6 factors.