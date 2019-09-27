Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS) and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:GLV) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:GLV) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 11 0.00 N/A 0.17 61.21

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.63% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 16.58% of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.03% of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.13% -0.22% -0.43% 2.43% -0.25% 3.58% Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund -1.84% -5.4% -4.21% -1.37% -15.04% 6.61%

For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has weaker performance than Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Summary

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, it invests in corporate and sovereign debt. It invest in fixed income securities having a maturity ranging from 30 days to over 30 years. The fund invests in non-U.S. markets primarily through liquid securities, including depositary receipts. Its equity portion primarily invests in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. It primarily employs a theme-oriented investment approach which emphasizes on industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material which derives from a period of under-investment, and changes in government regulation or major economic or investment cycles. The fund's research process includes identifying shortages, global geographic growth opportunities, and unique global credit market opportunities. The fund was formerly known as Clough Global Allocation Fund. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund was formed on April 27, 2004 and is domiciled in the United States.