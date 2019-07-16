Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Comparison side by side

Both Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Cannae Holdings Inc. 24 1.74 N/A 0.33 78.17

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Cannae Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Cannae Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 35.63% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund shares and 84.3% of Cannae Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 5.8% of Cannae Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund -0.86% -0.17% 0.48% -1.38% 0.82% 3.67% Cannae Holdings Inc. -2.47% 0% 18.32% 41.89% 26.43% 49.77%

For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has weaker performance than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Summary

Cannae Holdings Inc. beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund on 8 of the 8 factors.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.