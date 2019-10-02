Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) Contrasting side by side

Both Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 5 2.70 N/A 0.14 43.48

Demonstrates Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.63% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 37.23% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 0.69% are BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.13% -0.22% -0.43% 2.43% -0.25% 3.58% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -0.17% -1.32% -1.64% -1.8% 0.17% 13.42%

For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has weaker performance than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.