Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) Contrasting side by side

Both Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|5
|2.70
|N/A
|0.14
|43.48
Demonstrates Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 35.63% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 37.23% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 0.69% are BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.13%
|-0.22%
|-0.43%
|2.43%
|-0.25%
|3.58%
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|-0.17%
|-1.32%
|-1.64%
|-1.8%
|0.17%
|13.42%
For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has weaker performance than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.
