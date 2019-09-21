Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Comparison side by side

Since Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 6.51 N/A 1.15 15.79

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.63% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 30.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.13% -0.22% -0.43% 2.43% -0.25% 3.58% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.33% -1.84% -10.35% -7.18% 0% 7.93%

For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund was less bullish than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.