Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP)

Both Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 14 32.09 N/A -0.90 0.00

Demonstrates Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.75% and 0% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.23% -0.27% -0.4% 1.38% 0.37% 1.22% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. -3.26% -1.45% -5.2% -6.2% -19.97% 14.67%

For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has weaker performance than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.