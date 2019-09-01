Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|47
|2.45
|N/A
|3.93
|11.94
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|0.00%
|10.8%
|1.2%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|1
|4
|0
|2.80
Competitively The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a consensus target price of $47.67, with potential upside of 13.34%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.75% and 88.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.23%
|-0.27%
|-0.4%
|1.38%
|0.37%
|1.22%
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|-0.38%
|5.51%
|-5.08%
|-10.68%
|-12.23%
|-0.32%
For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has 1.22% stronger performance while The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has -0.32% weaker performance.
Summary
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 on 7 of the 8 factors.
