Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 47 2.45 N/A 3.93 11.94

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1.2%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0 0 0 0.00 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1 4 0 2.80

Competitively The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a consensus target price of $47.67, with potential upside of 13.34%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.75% and 88.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.23% -0.27% -0.4% 1.38% 0.37% 1.22% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32%

For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has 1.22% stronger performance while The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has -0.32% weaker performance.

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 on 7 of the 8 factors.