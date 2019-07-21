Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.35
|N/A
|1.33
|19.10
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 36.75% and 1.43% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|-0.27%
|0.2%
|-0.31%
|-1.78%
|1.62%
|1.4%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|-0.63%
|-0.61%
|0.85%
|-0.46%
|-0.31%
|0.67%
For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has stronger performance than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Summary
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.
