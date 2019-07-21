Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.35 N/A 1.33 19.10

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 36.75% and 1.43% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 -0.27% 0.2% -0.31% -1.78% 1.62% 1.4% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. -0.63% -0.61% 0.85% -0.46% -0.31% 0.67%

For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has stronger performance than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Summary

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.