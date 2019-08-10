Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA)

This is a contrast between Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|12
|14.28
|N/A
|0.81
|15.60
Table 1 highlights Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and MFS California Municipal Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and MFS California Municipal Fund are owned by institutional investors at 36.75% and 36.33% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.23%
|-0.27%
|-0.4%
|1.38%
|0.37%
|1.22%
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0.73%
|5.62%
|8.26%
|16.24%
|23.18%
|25.98%
For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has weaker performance than MFS California Municipal Fund
Summary
MFS California Municipal Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.
