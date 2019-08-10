Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA)

This is a contrast between Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 MFS California Municipal Fund 12 14.28 N/A 0.81 15.60

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and MFS California Municipal Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and MFS California Municipal Fund are owned by institutional investors at 36.75% and 36.33% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.23% -0.27% -0.4% 1.38% 0.37% 1.22% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.73% 5.62% 8.26% 16.24% 23.18% 25.98%

For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has weaker performance than MFS California Municipal Fund

Summary

MFS California Municipal Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.