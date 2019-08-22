Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN)

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|2
|0.19
|N/A
|0.21
|7.52
Demonstrates Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Manning & Napier Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|0.00%
|1.6%
|1.2%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Manning & Napier Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.75% and 50.8% respectively. Competitively, 9.7% are Manning & Napier Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.23%
|-0.27%
|-0.4%
|1.38%
|0.37%
|1.22%
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|0.65%
|-12.43%
|-27.57%
|-22.89%
|-47.46%
|-11.93%
For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 had bullish trend while Manning & Napier Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Manning & Napier Inc. beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 on 6 of the 8 factors.
Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.
