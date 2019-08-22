Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN)

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Manning & Napier Inc. 2 0.19 N/A 0.21 7.52

Demonstrates Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Manning & Napier Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Manning & Napier Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 1.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Manning & Napier Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.75% and 50.8% respectively. Competitively, 9.7% are Manning & Napier Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.23% -0.27% -0.4% 1.38% 0.37% 1.22% Manning & Napier Inc. 0.65% -12.43% -27.57% -22.89% -47.46% -11.93%

For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 had bullish trend while Manning & Napier Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Manning & Napier Inc. beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 on 6 of the 8 factors.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.